Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Setauket, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. James Cemetery
Setauket, NY
View Map
HIGGINS - Robert J. "Bob" of Coram, NY on February 11, 2019. Loving husband of Ellen. Beloved father of Colette. Dear son of Joseph & Patricia. Cherished brother of Joseph (Marybeth), Nancy (Ted), John, Patricia (Ken), Tara (Peter), Kathleen (Joseph) & Paul (Kate). Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visiting Thursday 7-9PM & Friday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church, Setauket, NY Saturday 10:45AM. Interment to follow at St. James Cemetery, Setauket, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Bob Higgins Memorial Fund, check payable to St. Anthony's H.S. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019
