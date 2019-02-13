|
HIGGINS - Robert J. "Bob" of Coram, NY on February 11, 2019. Loving husband of Ellen. Beloved father of Colette. Dear son of Joseph & Patricia. Cherished brother of Joseph (Marybeth), Nancy (Ted), John, Patricia (Ken), Tara (Peter), Kathleen (Joseph) & Paul (Kate). Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Visiting Thursday 7-9PM & Friday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church, Setauket, NY Saturday 10:45AM. Interment to follow at St. James Cemetery, Setauket, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Bob Higgins Memorial Fund, check payable to St. Anthony's H.S. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019