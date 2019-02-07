|
IZZO - Robert J. Sr. on February 2, 2019, of East Norwich, NY. Beloved husband of Barbara Izzo. Devoted father of Dawn Marie (Joseph) Occhipinti, and Keri Ann (Bobby) DeFeo, Robert Jr., and John. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Samantha, and Ava. Dear brother of Neal, Angelica, and Debra Ann. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Saturday, 3-7pm at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home 293 South St. Oyster Bay. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Inn 70 Pinelawn Rd. Melville, NY 11747. . www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2019