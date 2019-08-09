|
ALTER - Robert J. "Ted," 68, of Maplewood, NJ died on August 6, 2019. A member of the NJ and NY bar associations. He served on the NJ Supreme Court Committee on the Tax Court and NJ Bar Association's Section of Taxation's Liaison with the IRS. He has been consistently named a NJ and NY Super Lawyer in taxation since the lists' inception.Currently, he was a partner at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney, & Carpenter LLP in Morristown, NJ. Surviving is his wife, Mary Lou Alter (nee Nolan); parents, Theodore A. Alter and Bernadette Lyons Alter; sons, Christopher Robert Alter (Tara), Timothy John Alter (Deborah) and Michael Gregory Alter; four grandchildren; brother, Jeffrey D. Alter (Lisa).Visitation on Saturday from 2 pm through 5pm and Sunday from 2pm through 6pm at Preston Funeral Home, South Orange, jacobhollefuneralhome.com. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, South Orange, NJ with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in Newsday from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019