CAMPBELL - Robert J., age 66 of Hicksville, suddenly on October 2, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Aurelie (nee Graf). Loving father of Katie Montagano (Pete), Bobby Campbell (fiancee Margaret), Kelly Warch (Patrick), Patricia Furusa (Phillip) and Joseph Graf (Diana). Cherished Pop of Emily, Jack, Ella, Molly, Luke, Erin, Reagan, Kayleigh, Connor, Ryann and Caleb. Loving son of the late Frank and Kathleen Campbell. Dear brother of Thomas (deceased) and Brian Campbell. Recently retired Manager of WE Transport Plainview Terminal. Member and past Treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council. Loved coach of countless teams and sports. Reposing at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756. Visitation Sunday, 3:00pm to 7:00pm and Monday, 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 6th 10:15am at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boomer Esiason Foundation or Catholic Charities of Long Island.







