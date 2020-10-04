1/
Robert J. Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPBELL - Robert J., age 66 of Hicksville, suddenly on October 2, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Aurelie (nee Graf). Loving father of Katie Montagano (Pete), Bobby Campbell (fiancee Margaret), Kelly Warch (Patrick), Patricia Furusa (Phillip) and Joseph Graf (Diana). Cherished Pop of Emily, Jack, Ella, Molly, Luke, Erin, Reagan, Kayleigh, Connor, Ryann and Caleb. Loving son of the late Frank and Kathleen Campbell. Dear brother of Thomas (deceased) and Brian Campbell. Recently retired Manager of WE Transport Plainview Terminal. Member and past Treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Holy Family Council. Loved coach of countless teams and sports. Reposing at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY 11756. Visitation Sunday, 3:00pm to 7:00pm and Monday, 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 6th 10:15am at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boomer Esiason Foundation or Catholic Charities of Long Island.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved