CIAMPI - Robert J. of Cente-reach, NY on July 25, 2019. Beloved son of Regina and the late Joseph Ciampi. Loving longtime boyfriend of Michelle Califano. Visiting Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300, Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Tuesday 10 am at St. Hyacinth Church, Glen Head, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. Contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute https://www.cancerresearch.org/
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019