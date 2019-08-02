Home

Robert J. Goble Jr. Notice
Goble - Robert J. Jr. , of Garden City, LI, on July 31, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved father of Annmargaret V. Centeno. Cherished brother of Barbara (Brian) Maher, his twin James F. (Jane) Goble, Maryellen Goble and Eileen (Pat) Connelly. Dear uncle of seven nieces and nephews and five grand nieces and nephews. Robert was a longtime member of the Garden City Golf Club and was also an avid theatre goer and a regular at Sardi's. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Visiting Sunday from 12:00pm until 4:00pm with a religious service at 2:00pm. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 2, 2019
