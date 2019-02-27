HOWARD - Robert J., 88, of Fort Myers, Florida died Wednesday, 02/13/19 in Ft. Myers. Born in Albany, Oregon, September 2nd, 1930, son of the late Ethel and Frederick Howard of Portland Oregon. He was married to Margaret Gretchen Howard for 64 1/2 years, settling in Fort Myers, where they enjoyed retirement together. After graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War, in Okinawa, Japan. His working career included working on various aircraft at BOEING and McDonnell Douglas. He finished his working career flying the world for PAN AM for 35 years, finishing on 747's and retiring in 1987. He was a volunteer fire fighter in the Great River Fire Department, Great River, N.Y., for over 24 years, serving as Chief of Department for two separate terms. He was also president of the Great River Community Association for 10 years. Bob loved being outdoors, fishing and golfing with his family and friends. He had great mechanical skills, frequently made furniture, fixed homes, cars and even helped build a fire truck that was only recently retired. He prided himself in teaching his children the value of how to repair almost anything, stressing "sweat equity!" In his later years, he was a volunteer at Lakes Park in FT. Myers where he repaired and maintained the small train that provided many children and visitors great pleasure when touring the park. Bob was an avid local golfer, getting 3 holes in 1 in his lifetime. He was also a member of the local fishing club, fishing all over Florida. In Mariner Cove where he lived with Gretchen, he participated in volunteer efforts, keeping the village beautiful year round and was proud to keep the U.S. Flag flying at all times at the local village flag pole. He proudly decorated the entrance of the village for all of the seasonal events. In addition to his wife Gretchen, he is survived by his two sons: Robert Howard of East Islip, N.Y. and Thomas Howard of Farmingdale, N.Y., grandchildren, Randall Howard, Trenton Howard and Matt Howard. A memorial visitation will be held at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1/2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Firematic Services for EX-Chief Robert J. Howard will be held at the Funeral Home, Thursday 8:00 PM. Memorial visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Long Island Cares, Inc., 10 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.ChapeyFamily.com 2147113601 Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary