Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home Inc
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home Inc
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home Inc
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home Inc
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home Inc
172 Main Street
Islip, NY
Robert J. Hynes Notice
HYNES - Robert J. of Brandenton, FL and formerly of Islip, NY on October 23, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Laura (nee Nagy). Loving father of Bonnie Garrett (Paul), Nancy Hoffman, and the late Robert Jr. Cherished grandfather of Douglas Moskowitz (Rachel), Henry Hoffmann Jr and Heather Hoffmann. Cremation was private. Memorial visiting will be Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. A religious service will be celebrated Tuesday 7:30pm at the funeral home. His cremains will be interred Friday morning at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 3, 2019
