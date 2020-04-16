|
|
O'LEARY - Robert J., 82, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. Bob was born in Astoria, Queens on May 13, 1937. He moved to Central Islip, NY in 1972 and resided at Water's Edge Nursing Home at the time of his death. The last 5 years in the nursing home were not easy. We take comfort in knowing he is dancing in Heaven with his beloved wife Tina who passed on May 14, 1993. Loving father of Doreen (Craig), Brenda (Shawn) and Erin (Ian). Proud grandfather of Aidan, Kayla, Brady, Tyler, Francesca and Charlotte. Cherished brother of Helen (Lee), Danny (Agnes), Franny (Marilyn), Jack (Jean), Marilyn, Tommy (Kathy) and Billy (Lucy). Fun uncle to many, many nieces and nephews. Bob worked as a tractor trailer driver for Domino Sugar and Entenmann's Bakery until he retired and continued working as a handy man at St. Joseph's Convent and then at Grant's Funeral Home. He served in the US Army and was active in the Knights of Columbus. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date when we can all come together again.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020