ROELLE - Robert J., 75, of Huntington, on May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Renee for over 50 Years. Loving father of Wendy (Jeffrey) Farah, Robert J. (Maria) and Christopher (Ryan). Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren. Dear brother of Marilynn Walters. Robert was a Superintendent of Westchester Schools for over 25 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Steps Early Literacy, Ossining Union Free School District. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2019
