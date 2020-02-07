Home

Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
516-223-4200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:15 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
ZARON - Robert J., of Carle Place, on February 5, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Estelle (nee Caliendo). Beloved father of Laurie Moretta (Richard), and Robert (Kathy). Dear grandfather of Lyndsay, Nicole, Kristi, Melissa, Richard, Christopher and Nicholas. Loving brother of Ken (Lorraine) and Don (Diane). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday February 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Weigand Bothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY 11596. Funeral Mass Saturday February 8, 2020 at 9:15am at St. Brigid's RC Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 7, 2020
