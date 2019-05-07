|
JANNOTTE - Robert of Newtown, PA and formerly of Commack Long Island died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Jannotte (nee Mudzinski) and the loving father of Robert (Melissa), Nicole Stubbs (Eric) and Michael (JoAnn). He is also survived by his four dear grandchildren: Santino, Cooper, Ava, and Sofia, his sister Cheryl Cannella (Salvatore), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewings on Wednesday from 2 to 4:00 PM and from 7 to 9:00 PM in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954 and at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd. Newtown, PA 18940 on Thursday from 10 AM until his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to 5 Valley Square, Suite 210 Blue Bell, PA 19422. www.fluehr.com
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019