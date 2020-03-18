|
DINERSTEIN - Robert Jay, 76, longtime resident of Commack, NY, passed away on March 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Mildred and George Dinerstein on March 31, 1943. Loving husband to Irene Dinerstein, devoted father to Alicia Dinerstein and Elena Brezina, and proud brother of Rabbi Laurie Dinerstein-Kurs. Attended the Yeshiva of Flatbush, graduated with a BA from Long Island University, and received his Juris Doctorate from Brooklyn Law School. During his long and distinguished career as a labor attorney, he was instrumental in creating Hatzolah, an international Jewish ambulance service, and had a major influence on NY State kosher laws. As an active member of his community and board member for multiple organizations, he received numerous awards for his community service. In lieu of flowers or food, memorial donations may be made to the , the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or the Jewish National Fund.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2020