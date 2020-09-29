Robert Jeantet

JEANTET - Robert Mark, 61, of Northport, passed away on September 24, 2020. Rob was a graduate of Whitman High School, Class of 1977, and attended Farmingdale State University. Beloved father of Danielle Jeantet, of whom he was incredibly proud. Loving son of the late Ernest and Gaye Jeantet (nee Iudica). Dear brother of Gary Jeantet, Gail Ann Kern and Joseph Harbert. Adored long time companion and best friend of Marie Kudriavetz. And loved by his nephews, Dennis Jeantet, Kevin Jeantet (deceased), Robert Kern, Steven Kern, Joe Harbert and James Harbert. He is loved dearly, and he and his amazing and quick sense of humor, as well as his compassion for others, will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4-8pm at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:30pm. maconnellfuneralhome.com