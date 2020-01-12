|
CEONZO - Robert John, age 89, passed away on January 10, 2020 surrounded by his family and exceptional caregivers. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years Anna, and is survived by sons Joseph and Kenneth, daughter Diane Honda, son-in-law Jeffrey Honda daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Jennifer Ceonzo and grandchildren Joey, Andrew, Angela, Gabriella, Peter, Natalie and Elizabeth. A lifelong New York Yankees fan, he was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a distinguished professional with private firms that supported our military in its efforts. A true renaissance man, he held a Masters Degree in Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration as well, while also being both a great baker and an accomplished painter. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Sunday from 2:00-4:30pm and 7:00-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at St Elizabeth RC Church at 10:30am. Entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: SNACK* www.snacknyc.com for special needs children and adults. www.boydcaratozzolofuneral home.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 12, 2020