DUFFY - Robert John, of East Rockaway, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and neighbor, died March 29, 2020 of likely COVID-19. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 4, 1943 to Helen and Charles Duffy, the 6th of their 7 children. He died at home in the loving care of his wife, Fran. Bob gave of himself freely and lived a life in service of others. He served in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He then joined the Fire Department of New York, where he was a firefighter for over 30 years, working in Engine 230 for 15 years before transferring to Engine 286, where he was the Engine Company Chauffeur. He was also an active member of his community. When his children were younger, he was president of the Lynbrook/East Rockaway soccer league. Bob also volunteered for Meals on Wheels for several years. After retiring in 2000, Bob became deeply engaged with his church, St. Raymond of Penyafort. Bob was a fixture at St. Raymond's, serving as a eucharistic minister and a core member of the Parish's St. Vincent de Paul Society and Parish Social Ministry. He was also the Vice President and then President of the Nassau South Council of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Bob was a Vincentian. He embodied their ideals, working tirelessly in his dedication to their mission of reducing suffering collecting and distributing food, driving people to medical appointments, and helping connect people with resources. In recognition of his dedication to his parish and to helping others, Bob received the St. Agnes Medal in 2008. Bob was a devoted father to his daughters, Lorraine, Colleen, and Meghan. He loved youth sports and was a fixture at their sporting events (even filling in as an emergency umpire on multiple occasions). He accompanied them on countless school trips, often the only dad among the parent chaperones. Bob's love of his daughters was deep and unwavering. He even spent two summers working as a field assistant for his youngest daughter while she was in graduate school, leading them to joke that he earned half a PhD. He gave his daughters an amazing gift: certainty that he loved them deeply. Bob became friends with everyone he met. He was a deeply patient man and taught his daughters that what mattered most was that they did their best. He was also a lot of fun, with a sense of mischief and a smile that could light up a room. Most of all, he was humbleexcept when it came to his daughters. Of them, he was incredibly proud. Bob will be greatly missed. He is survived by Fran, his beloved wife of 48 years; daughters Lorraine (Patrick) Burns, Colleen Duffy-Lomler (Bill Lomler), and Meghan Duffy (Silas Alben); grandchildren Sean and Liam Burns and Ruth, Ezra, and Julian Alben; brothers Thomas (Mary) Duffy and Raymond (Betty) Duffy and sisters Delores Brennan and Ruth (Frank) Smith; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters Helen (Patrick) Price and Elizabeth (Herbert) Woram, his brother-in-law Kevin Brennan, by his nephews Andrew Dalton and Frank Smith, Jr., and by his niece, Diane Ely. A memorial mass and service will be held at a later date. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in Bob's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Raymond's and to the St. Raymond's Parish Social Ministry.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020