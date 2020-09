KEIPERT - Robert "Bob" (80) longtime resident of Babylon and West Babylon died of natural causes on August 28, 2020. He is survived my his daughters, Karen and Laura, his son-in-law Paul, and his three granddaughters Paige, Julia, and Piper. A retired member of the military, he will be honored and buried at Georgia National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will take place in New York post Covid. If you'd like to attend email celebratebobkeipert@gmail.com







