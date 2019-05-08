|
KELLY - Robert James of Lynbrook on May 6, 2019 at age 83. Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father of Scott, Thomas (Michele), Erin, Margaret, the late Glenn and Todd. Devoted grandfather of Kathleen, Tabitha, Kevin, Natasha, Edwin, Kyle and Keith. Dear great-grandfather of Tucker, Angelo, Gavin, Austin, Jameson, Flynn and Riley. Retired FDNY. Army Airborne Veteran, member VFW Post 3350, Knights of Columbus Council #7220. His family will be receiving friends Wednesday 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, LI. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:45 am Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory are appreciated to , , or Saint Raymond Parish Social Ministry.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2019