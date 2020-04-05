|
KENNAN - Robert D. of Bethpage, NY, entered into eternal rest on March 31, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Beloved husband of the late Julia Anna. Loving father of Brian, Rita (Walter) Reid, Roberta LaGrega, John (Linda) and Richard. Cherished grandfather of Marie, Lauren, Andrew, David and James. Adored great grandfather of Ryan, Erin, Sophie, Max, Dominic and Elle. Proud US Army Veteran of WWII. Served in North Africa and Pacific theatres. First lieutenant in the 4th Engineers Special Brigade, 544th Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment. Worked on major construction projects in NY metropolitan area including the Verrazzano-Narrows and Throgs Neck bridges. Interests included opera, classical music, popular music of his generation, poetry, literature, and the NY Mets. Parishioner of St. Martin of Tours in Bethpage. Private service at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes with interment at LI National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to at , (800) 822-6344, or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020