KERBER - Dr. Robert 80, of Shoreham passed away on February 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Cyril Kerber and Mildred Kerber Visconti. Robert taught at Stony Brook University for 45 years where he achieved the status of Distinguished Teaching Professor Emeritus of Chemistry. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Fred Baker of CT; his sister-in-law Irene Kerber of CT; along with many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Robert was predeceased by his brother Raymond Kerber. To share a memory with Robert's family please visit us at www.forrestermaherfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019