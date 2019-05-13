|
|
SCARRO Robert Kittner on May 11, 2019, age 82, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Rose Hamilton. Loving father of Evelyn, Robert, and Scott. Cherished grandfather of Justin, Amber McMahon (Charles), and Joshua. Proud great grandfather of Jacob and Autumn. Dear brother of Constance. Also survived by loving relatives and friends. Proudly served as a US Army Veteran from 1955-1958. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2019