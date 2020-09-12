1/
Robert L. Mark
MARK - Robert L., 88, of Nesconset NY on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Kathleen (Bruce) McLaughlin of Southampton, MA, Jeffrey (Joan) Mark of Smithtown, NY, Susan Collesidis of Yaphank, NY and Julie (Brian) Billelo of West Islip, NY. Devoted grandfather of Kerry, Alexander, Caroline, Alyson, Benjamin and Sean. Great-grandfather of Erin. He served with the US Army in Korea (1955-1957). He retired as an Executive after a long career with Avis Rent-A-Car. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday 10:30AM - 12:30PM, at Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Avenue Smithtown. Burial to follow Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to JDRF.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial service
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 360-0555
