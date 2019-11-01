Home

Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Aidan's R.C. Church
505 Willis Ave.
Williston Park, NY
Robert L. Newbert

Robert L. Newbert Notice
NEWBERT - Robert L. (Bob), age 94, of Williston Park, NY. WWII Veteran, Tech. Sgt., 15th Air Force, Recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, NYPD Motorcycle Patrolman, Hwy. 3, Retired owner of his own HVAC Company for many years serving businesses across L.I. and NYC, including the Catholic Churches of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. Member of Williston Park American Legion Post 144. Bob was a dedicated Parishioner of St. Aidan's R.C. Church, where he served on the Parish Council and as a member of the Holy Name Society. He is survived by his beloved wife Ann, of nearly 72 years, children Bob Newbert, (Karen), (PhyllisAnne), Patty Luikert (John) and Joan Irving (Ron), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bob will be remembered as an honorable, kind and spiritual man. He loved to laugh and valued family and friendship above all. Visitation will be held Sunday November 3, 2-4 and 7-9 pm, at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, Williston Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 am at St. Aidan's R.C. Church, 505 Willis Ave., Williston Park, NY. Interment will be at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Road, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to BrightFocus.org/macular would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019
