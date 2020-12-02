1/
Robert LaMay
1927 - 2020
LAMAY- Robert E., of Huntington NY. Born December 5, 1927 the seventh child to Ernest and Alice LaMay died in his home on November 28, 2020, at the age of 92. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years Dorothy and their nine children. Robert Jr. (Sally), Jean Fassino, (Gene), Glenn, (Debra), Cindy, Kathy, Lori, Greg, (Francine) John (Karen) and Ted (Deborah). In addition, Bob was also blessed with many grand and great grandchildren. Also survived by a Brother Ted (Pat) and Sister, Patricia Langley as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob was the founder of LaMay and Sons,a Huntington based construction contracting firm, which he stayed active in until the time of his death. Bob always had a passion for giving back to his beloved Huntington. Be it with St. Patrick's Parish as an usher in his younger years to being an active volunteer Fireman with the Huntington Fire Department. After serving as Chief of the Department from 1967-69 he went on to serve as Fire Commissioner for the next twenty years. A life well spent, and an example to all who knew him. Wake will be held at M.A. Connell Funeral Home on 934 New York Ave. Huntington Station NY. On Thursday December 3, between 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass to be held at St Patrick's Church located at 400 West Main Street Huntington on Friday December 4th at 9:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Fire Department.



Published in Newsday on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Wake
04:00 - 08:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
