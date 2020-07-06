1/1
Robert Lambert
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMBERT - Robert J., age 73, died peacefully on July 3rd, 2020 at his home in Massapequa, Nassau County, NY suddenly after one of his favorite pastimes- working in his garden. Bob was born on November 9th, 1946 in Bay Shore, Long Island to Gerard and Dorothy Lambert. He graduated Massapequa High School in 1964 and was an accomplished varisty wrestler that went on to earn his BA at Moorhead State Univeristy and MA at SUNY Stony Brook. He started his career in 1969 at Wantagh High School, where he coached and taught for the next 30 years. He spent 50 summers as an ocean lifeguard at TOBAY Beach on the south shore of L.I. Bob is survived by his wife Deirdre of 54 years, three children Robert, Julie and Matthew as well as Erica who lost her battle to cancer in 2018. He has 11 grandchildren, Ty, Molly, Ella, Abigail, Owen, Harper, Dylan, Grace, Paige, Mia and Reed. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Bobby absolutely loved to surf, fish and travel to remote places of the earth in search of the perfect wave. Always a gentlemen. Always interesting conversations. He didn't speak often because he didn't have to, but when he did people listened -- Always giving people advise and insightful tips but in his quiet and gentle way. He stood above the pack in an unassuming manner that was unique to Bobby. He was loved by everyone. Always made cool people feel cooler, and brought joy to all of those around him. A fine man, husband, father, grandfather, leader and sportsman. A great mentor. A great waterman. A great lifeguard -- the world has lost one of the humblest men that ever lived: The Great American Lambo. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM at St. Rose of Lima, R.C., Church, Massapequa on Wednesday July 8th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a trust fund for Bobby's high school sweetheart Deirdre and his daughter Erica who lost her life to cancer in 2018 leaving three young grandchildren." The Robert J. Lambert Trust". We lost a great one. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel. Massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima, R.C., Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved