LAMBERT - Robert J., age 73, died peacefully on July 3rd, 2020 at his home in Massapequa, Nassau County, NY suddenly after one of his favorite pastimes- working in his garden. Bob was born on November 9th, 1946 in Bay Shore, Long Island to Gerard and Dorothy Lambert. He graduated Massapequa High School in 1964 and was an accomplished varisty wrestler that went on to earn his BA at Moorhead State Univeristy and MA at SUNY Stony Brook. He started his career in 1969 at Wantagh High School, where he coached and taught for the next 30 years. He spent 50 summers as an ocean lifeguard at TOBAY Beach on the south shore of L.I. Bob is survived by his wife Deirdre of 54 years, three children Robert, Julie and Matthew as well as Erica who lost her battle to cancer in 2018. He has 11 grandchildren, Ty, Molly, Ella, Abigail, Owen, Harper, Dylan, Grace, Paige, Mia and Reed. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Bobby absolutely loved to surf, fish and travel to remote places of the earth in search of the perfect wave. Always a gentlemen. Always interesting conversations. He didn't speak often because he didn't have to, but when he did people listened -- Always giving people advise and insightful tips but in his quiet and gentle way. He stood above the pack in an unassuming manner that was unique to Bobby. He was loved by everyone. Always made cool people feel cooler, and brought joy to all of those around him. A fine man, husband, father, grandfather, leader and sportsman. A great mentor. A great waterman. A great lifeguard -- the world has lost one of the humblest men that ever lived: The Great American Lambo. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM at St. Rose of Lima, R.C., Church, Massapequa on Wednesday July 8th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a trust fund for Bobby's high school sweetheart Deirdre and his daughter Erica who lost her life to cancer in 2018 leaving three young grandchildren." The Robert J. Lambert Trust". We lost a great one. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Massapequa Funeral Home North Chapel. Massapequafuneralhome.com