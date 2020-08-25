Robert Lambert

LAMBERT- Robert H.J., "Bob", 90, of Melville, NY, on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Hill). Loving father of Hillary (Carl) Cunneff, Robert, Jr. (Jean), Peter (Travis) and the late Garret. Cherished grandfather of Victor, Shannon, Nathan and Hunter. Bob dearly loved his children, his grandchildren, and his wife Cynthia who he referred to as "my beautiful bride." He was a past member of the New York National Guard, earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, and an active member and past Treasurer of the St. Elizabeth Council of the Knights of Columbus. At St. Elizabeth he was also an usher and helped manage donations. Bob was a purchasing manager at Grumman for 24 years, retiring in 1989. During his long retirement he honed his fine woodworking skills, enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and faithfully watching the New York Mets. Quick with a story, and quick to laugh, Bob enjoyed being around people and was great company. He also loved reading, particularly military fiction and nonfiction, especially Civil War history. In his later years, he enjoyed crosswords, Sudoku, and dabbling in the stock market. He continued to learn and grow as a person even in his last years. Bob wished all the best for those around him, and when parting ways he would always wish us "peace." Bob was respected and cherished by many, he achieved a life that we all can only hope for, and we will all miss him dearly. Peace. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farming- dale. New York. maconnellfuneralhome.com