1/1
Robert Lambert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMBERT- Robert H.J., "Bob", 90, of Melville, NY, on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Hill). Loving father of Hillary (Carl) Cunneff, Robert, Jr. (Jean), Peter (Travis) and the late Garret. Cherished grandfather of Victor, Shannon, Nathan and Hunter. Bob dearly loved his children, his grandchildren, and his wife Cynthia who he referred to as "my beautiful bride." He was a past member of the New York National Guard, earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, and an active member and past Treasurer of the St. Elizabeth Council of the Knights of Columbus. At St. Elizabeth he was also an usher and helped manage donations. Bob was a purchasing manager at Grumman for 24 years, retiring in 1989. During his long retirement he honed his fine woodworking skills, enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and faithfully watching the New York Mets. Quick with a story, and quick to laugh, Bob enjoyed being around people and was great company. He also loved reading, particularly military fiction and nonfiction, especially Civil War history. In his later years, he enjoyed crosswords, Sudoku, and dabbling in the stock market. He continued to learn and grow as a person even in his last years. Bob wished all the best for those around him, and when parting ways he would always wish us "peace." Bob was respected and cherished by many, he achieved a life that we all can only hope for, and we will all miss him dearly. Peace. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farming- dale. New York. maconnellfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved