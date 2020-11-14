LENNON- Robert Michael on November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Tracey. Cherished and proud father of Kyle and Daniel. Adored Victoria. Loved as "Uncle Bobby". A proud Local #3 IBEW union electrician. May all feel and continue his laughter and kindness. Visitation will be Sunday 1-4pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes (East Meadow, N.Y.) 2515 N. Jerusalem Road (SS PKWY, Exit 25N). Service in funeral home Sunday 3:30 pm. Private Cremation. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2020.