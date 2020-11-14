1/
Robert Lennon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LENNON- Robert Michael on November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Tracey. Cherished and proud father of Kyle and Daniel. Adored Victoria. Loved as "Uncle Bobby". A proud Local #3 IBEW union electrician. May all feel and continue his laughter and kindness. Visitation will be Sunday 1-4pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes (East Meadow, N.Y.) 2515 N. Jerusalem Road (SS PKWY, Exit 25N). Service in funeral home Sunday 3:30 pm. Private Cremation. www.osheafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Service
03:30 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved