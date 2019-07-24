Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
LOWE - Robert of Seaford, NY passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 91. Retired FDNY Captain. Loving son of Benjamin and Dorothy. Devoted husband of Mary and an amazing father to Robert Jr., Kathleen Slattery (James), James Lowe (JoAnn) and Thomas Lowe (Mary). Be- loved grandfather to Michael, Matthew, Jacqueline, Lauren, Thomas, Nicole and Kelly. Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 at Chapey Funeral Home in Bethpage. The funeral will be 9:00 am Friday, July 26, 2019 at Chapey with burial at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from July 24 to July 25, 2019
