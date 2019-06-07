|
Loy - Robert, 84, of Worcester, MA, formerly of Wading River, Long Island, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Calling Hours Monday, June 10, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. A Funeral Mass on Long Island, on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m. in Saint John the Baptist Church, 1488 Country Rd., Wading River, NY; followed by interment with Military Funeral Honors at 12:30 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. A more complete obituary and online register can be found at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 7, 2019