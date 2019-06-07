Home

Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Robert Loy
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
1052 Pleasant Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Robert Loy

Robert Loy Notice
Loy - Robert, 84, of Worcester, MA, formerly of Wading River, Long Island, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Calling Hours Monday, June 10, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. A Funeral Mass on Long Island, on Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m. in Saint John the Baptist Church, 1488 Country Rd., Wading River, NY; followed by interment with Military Funeral Honors at 12:30 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. A more complete obituary and online register can be found at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 7, 2019
