BOUZA - Robert M. (Vinny), 85, of Hockessin DE, died January 24, 2020. Robert passed comfortably and peacefully. He was a long-time member of St. Mary of Assumption Catholic Church, in Hockessin where he was active in the Sages, Centering Prayer, and Men's Discussion Groups. In addition to his church activities Bob was an avid golfer, pickleball player and loved all games and puzzles. He was born January 16, 1935, in Long Island City, New York, the son of Manuel Bouza and Jennette Constantine Bouza. He was the middle child of three children; sister Jean and brother William. He married Carole Whalen on January 29, 1955 and they became parents of three boys and one girl. On May 22, 1999, he married Jane Chitty and became stepfather to her two children.He graduated from William C. Bryant High School and began his 47-year career in banking on Long Island, Manhattan and Delaware. He was employed by Chase Manhattan Bank and Long Island Chemical Bank before founding the Delaware Key Financial Bank for credit cards. He was recognized by American Banker for his many contributions. He is survived by his wife, Jane, Daniel and Suzanne of East Islip, NY, Joseph and Pam of Centerport NY, Gabrielle and Skip Bradley of Langkawi, Malaysia, Philip and Karen of Galveston, TX, Todd and Bernadette Kennedy of Flagstaff AZ and Heather Kennedy of Wilmington, DE, his brother and sister-in-law, William and Joann of Port Washington, NY, 16 grand-children, 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evergreen Center, Christiana Care Hospital, 3000 Newport Gap Pike, Emily Bissell Hospital, Building F, Wilmington, DE, 19808, St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, South Dakota, 57325 or a . For online condolences, full obituary, and service information please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020