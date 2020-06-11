Robert M. Cardone Sr.
CARDONE - Robert M., Sr., 65, of Medford, formerly of Plain-view, passed away peacefully at his home on June 8th. Robert dedicated 35 years to working as a field electrician for General Electric/Haier before retiring. A true Beatles fan, Bob enjoyed playing the guitar and also watching his favorite sports teams; the New York Giants and the New York Yankees. He had a passion for his collection of American Flyer model trains. Robert will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Mary Cardone, their children, Missy Cardone and Robert Cardone Jr. and wife, Malissa, as well as by his brother Warren Cardone Jr. He will be fondly remembered as a very special uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and a very precious grandfather to his children's pets; Sky, Milo, Scratchie and "Little." Visitation will be held June 12th from 7 to 9 pm at the Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 475-7000
