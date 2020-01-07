Home

DOREMUS - Robert M., 78, of Riverhead on January 4. Pre- deceased by his loving wife, Josephine. Adored father of Constance (Dennis) Kenter of Riverhead and Joseph (Christina) Doremus of Riverhead. Beloved grandfather of DJ, Christopher, Adriana and Robert. He leaves behind his faithful dog, Romeo. Retired Local 804 member. Affectionately known as Pop by his grandchildren and Bobby by his friends, he enjoyed fishing, Frank Sinatra and the New York Yankees. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday (January 8th and 9th) from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, 336 Marcy Avenue, Riverhead. www.mchfuneralhome.com. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:30 am at St. Isidore Church. Burial with military honors to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and/or .
Published in Newsday on Jan. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -