GRAZIER Sr. - Robert M. , October 2, 1938 May 7, 2019. A Memorial Service for Robert M. Grazier, Sr. will be held on Sat., June 22nd from 25 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, Inc., 769 Merrick Rd, Baldwin, NY. Robert (Bob) passed away in Florida on May 7th surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 59 years, Elaine and their 5 children, Ellen Cammann (Richie), Robert M. Grazier, Jr. (Nancy), Jodi LoDolce (Nick), Debi Cohen (Russ) and Dawn Radziul (Boli), as well as his 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and sister Adele Hald. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His best times were spent with family & friends boating, traveling and at the track at Daytona Speedway. Bob was loved by everyone who met him and will be missed by all. "There are things that we don't want to happen but have to accept, things we don't want to know but have to learn, and people we can't live without but have to let go." (Author Unknown). Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019