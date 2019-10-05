Newsday Notices
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church
Sayville, NY
MAC DEVITT - Robert "Bob" , 66, of Sayville, NY on October 1, 2019. Bob was a beloved teacher and coach with the Patchogue - Medford school district. Beloved husband of Jennifer. Loving father of Erin and Ryan. Cherished son of William and Julie MacDevitt, and son-in-law of Philip & Barbara McDonnell. Dearest brother of Jim, Patrick (Suzanne), John, Brian (Nancy), Terry, Mary, Billy (Ronnie), Chris, Katie, and brother-in-law of Allyson (John) Krieg and Matthew (Kristin) McDonnell. Loving uncle to 23 nieces & nephews, and 5 great nieces & nephews. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends Monday & Tuesday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10AM, at St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church in Sayville, NY. Committal to follow in St. Lawrence Parish Cemetery in Sayville, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; P.O. Box27105; NY, NY 10117-2504; www.giving.mskcc.org.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
