MADELMAYER - Robert "Bob". It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Madelmayer announces his passing on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 83. Son of George and Pauline Madelmayer, will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Irene Winckel, and his two sons, James (Jean) and Glenn (Loretta). He will be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren: Robert (Colleen), Sean, Caitlin (William), Jennifer, Lauren, Thomas, and Stacy. He will also be fondly remembered by his niece Cathy and nephew Scott, daughter and son of Irene and Art Winckel. Bob graduated Hempstead High School with academic honors and then went to serve his country in the United States Army. While stationed in a small town in Germany in 1955, he met the love of his life, Mathilde. They married in 1957 and returned to the states where they raised their family. They enjoyed their life together for 61 years before her passing in October of 2018. Bob was a faithful son, loving brother, and devoted husband and father. A hard working, honest man with strong family values, Bob always focused on providing a better life for his loved ones. Viewing will be at Fairchild and Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY, Tuesday, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in memory of Bob will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., St.Joseph's Church, Garden City, NY.







