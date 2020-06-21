Robert Madison

Madison - Robert "Bobby" of East Massapequa, NY on June 14, 2020. Loving son of the late Pembrook and Martrecia Madison. Beloved brother to Linda Stanly, Michael Madison, and the late Larry Madison. Robert served proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. Robert was a loyal and dedicated 40-year employee of Long Island Auto Group. He was a friend to all and will be missed. Visiting Tuesday 10:00am - 12:00pm at Powell Funeral Home, 67 Broadway (Rt. 110) Amityville, N.Y. Entombment with Military Honors to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, N.Y. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.