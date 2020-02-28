Newsday Notices
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
East Islip, NY
View Map
MARTIN - Robert of Webster, NY, formerly Islip, on February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Martin. Loving father of Steven R. Martin (Catherine Coates). Devoted grandfather Carys Coates Martin. Bob was a longtime employee of Chase VISA. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, 2020, between the hours of 12-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Albrecht, Bruno and O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc., 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip, (2 miles south exit 43-A SS Parkway). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip 9:45 am Monday, March 2nd. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Patchogue, Long Island. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to, Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020
