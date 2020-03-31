Home

Robert Mclaughlin Notice
McLAUGHLIN- Robert T. "Bob" peacefully on March 29, age 94, of Williston Park, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marie "Tootsie" Fox. Dear son of the late John and Margaret. Loving father of Margaret Farrell (the late Patrick), Robert Jr., Michael (Susan), Thomas (Rosemary,) Neal (Cecelia), Vincent (Belinda), Kevin (Maureen) and Susan McAuliffe (Timothy). He is also survived by former daughter-in-law, Julie. The legacy continues in his grandchildren Kevin Farrell (Meredith), Brian Farrell (Elizabeth), Dana, Meredith, Colin (Kerri), Matthew, Jenna, Dylan, Thomas Jr., Brendan, Caroline, Colleen McCarthy (Cullen), Kelly, Courtney Burgess (William), Kathleen, Hannah, and Conor, Liam, Catherine, and Meghan McAuliffe. Cherished great grandfather of Caitlin, Erin, and Patrick Farrell, Cullen, Declan, and Kiera McCarthy, Rowan and Merrick McLaughlin. Loving brother of the late John, Joseph and Thomas. Funeral Services private. A Funeral Mass and Military and Police Honors will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Oyster Bay Funeral Home. To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence visit oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2020
