Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Bay Shore,, NY
Robert Mejia Notice
MEJIA - Robert A.of Bay Shore, NY, on September 20, 2019 at the age of 63. Beloved husband of Andrea Mejia. Loving father of Nora and Dean Cairo, and Amelia and Michael Coyne. Cherished Papa of Dalton and Annabella, and Riddick and Zorro. Devoted son of Roberto and Hortensia Mejia. Visiting, Tuesday, 2-4 and 6:30-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc. 172 Main Street, Islip, NY. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 10AM St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, NY. Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 22, 2019
