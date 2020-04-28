|
METZLER - Robert 91 of Hewlett, NY on April 19, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Louise Metzler of 68 years of mar- riage. Robert is a United States Army Verteran who served as an MP during the Korean War. He was a 73 year member of the Hewlett Fire Department, Hose CO 1 and served as the Chief of the Department from 1960-1962. Loving father of Elaine, (Graffeo) and Barbara (Sheridan) son-in-law Dennis. Cherished Grandfather of Dennis II, Sean (Kathryn) Ginamarie, Shannon (Robert) Michael. Also survived by two great granddaughters Ellie and Leah. Burial at Trinity St.John's Churchyard Cemetery April 29, 9:30am. Memorial Service to be planned at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2020