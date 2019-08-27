Home

Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
(631) 929-4111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist RC Church
Wading River, NY
View Map
Robert Meunkle Notice
MEUNKLE - Robert of Wading River, NY on August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Audrey. Loving father of Karen Kelly, Janet (Ken) Staufer and Robert (Erin) Meunkle. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Steven, Casey and Jessica. Proud US Army Veteran serving with the 101st Airborne. Visitation Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:00am, St. John the Baptist RC Church, Wading River, NY. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019
