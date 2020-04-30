|
MILANI - Robert was born August 25, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Ida Milani.Robert is survived by his wife, Madeline, daughters Denise and Michele, son Robert, stepson John, and grandchildren Vittoria, Salvatore, Sophia, Grace, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Robert was a caring man who was loved by his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and was always willing to go out of his way to help anyone. His kindness will be missed and he will always be remembered by all who met him. Robert, whether as husband, dad, papa, brother-in-law, father-in-law, Uncle Bob, or friend, was cherished and loved. Arrangements entrusted to William Law Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020