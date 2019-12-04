|
|
MILLER- Robert W. 84 passed away on November 19, 2019 in Kissimmee Florida. Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York and he served as a Staff sergeant in the US Army Occupation Forces in Wies-baden, Germany. He was employed by the New York Telephone Company - NYNEX - Verizon, retiring in 1990 after 34 years. Bob relocated to Florida and worked with the team at Disney's Epcot Spaceship Earth for a further ten years. He was also an active volunteer with a number of charitable organizations, Give Kids the World, the Telephone Pioneers, and Queensboro Masonic Lodge No. 892. Bob enjoyed his retirement, traveling widely, frequently calling family and friends, reading broadly and sharing the information he learned. He was an avid reader of "Daily Word," with which he began each day. On the day he passed the word of the day was "Unlimited" and fittingly the quote "I am free, I am unlimited." Bob is survived by his sister, Connie Dietrich Gorlo, daughters, Colette Sacoccio (Mitchell), Renee Miller-Mizia (John Mizia), sons, William Miller (Jean) and Dennis Miller (Allison), and six grandchildren, Frances and Tony Saccoccio, Alyse and J. Colin Mizia, and Amanda and Alexander Miller. The family will receive friends onThursday December 5th from 3-5 PM and from 7-9 PM with a prayer service at 8 PM, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home at 2515 N Jerusalem Road, East Meadow, NY 11554, with Burial the following morning departing the funeral home at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either or the Salvation Army.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019