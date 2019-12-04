Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for robert miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

robert miller


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
robert miller Notice
MILLER- Robert W. 84 passed away on November 19, 2019 in Kissimmee Florida. Bob was born in Brooklyn, New York and he served as a Staff sergeant in the US Army Occupation Forces in Wies-baden, Germany. He was employed by the New York Telephone Company - NYNEX - Verizon, retiring in 1990 after 34 years. Bob relocated to Florida and worked with the team at Disney's Epcot Spaceship Earth for a further ten years. He was also an active volunteer with a number of charitable organizations, Give Kids the World, the Telephone Pioneers, and Queensboro Masonic Lodge No. 892. Bob enjoyed his retirement, traveling widely, frequently calling family and friends, reading broadly and sharing the information he learned. He was an avid reader of "Daily Word," with which he began each day. On the day he passed the word of the day was "Unlimited" and fittingly the quote "I am free, I am unlimited." Bob is survived by his sister, Connie Dietrich Gorlo, daughters, Colette Sacoccio (Mitchell), Renee Miller-Mizia (John Mizia), sons, William Miller (Jean) and Dennis Miller (Allison), and six grandchildren, Frances and Tony Saccoccio, Alyse and J. Colin Mizia, and Amanda and Alexander Miller. The family will receive friends onThursday December 5th from 3-5 PM and from 7-9 PM with a prayer service at 8 PM, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home at 2515 N Jerusalem Road, East Meadow, NY 11554, with Burial the following morning departing the funeral home at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either or the Salvation Army.
Published in Newsday from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now