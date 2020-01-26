Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Reposing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
Smithtown, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Smithtown, NY
View Map
Robert Morlath Notice
MORLATH - Robert Charles of Smithtown, NY on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Norine Morlath. Loving father of Robert (Lorraine) Morlath, Michael (Maureen) Morlath, Kathleen Caron, Anne (James) Sidoti and Maureen Hernandez. Cherished grand-father of 12 and great-grandfather of 5. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787 Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Patrick's RC Church, Smithtown, NY, Thursday 9:45am. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
