MORLATH - Robert Charles of Smithtown, NY on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Norine Morlath. Loving father of Robert (Lorraine) Morlath, Michael (Maureen) Morlath, Kathleen Caron, Anne (James) Sidoti and Maureen Hernandez. Cherished grand-father of 12 and great-grandfather of 5. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787 Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Patrick's RC Church, Smithtown, NY, Thursday 9:45am. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020