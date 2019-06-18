VAN SON - Robert N., M.D. will be missed by all who knew him. A doctor, husband, father and grandfather, he lived life to the fullest and achieved great things. He brought thousands of children into this world at Huntington Hospital while raising his own family. He loved travel, boating, golf, NY sports teams and spending time in Naples, FL. Loved ones who cleared the path for him are his father John Henry, mother Evelyn, brother John, wife Helen and son Eric. Loved ones who will miss him dearly are his sons Chris, Peter and Scott, daughter in laws Vaira and Bernadette, and grand-children Sarah, Toto, Colette, Max, Riley and Hannah. He was blessed to be able to spend his final years with Kathi who will also miss him dearly. We love and miss you! Visiting will be Wednesday 7 - 9 pm and Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road - E. Northport, NY. Funeral Friday 10:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church - East Northport. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. www.BFHLI.com Published in Newsday on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary