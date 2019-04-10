Home

Robert Navesky Notice
NAVESKY - Robert P. on April 5, 2019, age 84, of Mill Neck, NY. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of Deborah Ann Dooley (Craig), and the late Robert Jr. Proud grandfather of Nicole Phyllis Dooley, Lauren Margaret Dooley, Brian Craig Dooley, McKenna Powers and Davis Powers. Caring step father of Jeffrey Powers (Christina). Dear brother of John Navesky (Connie). Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Friday April 12 at 10:00 a.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
