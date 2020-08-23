HAMBLET - Robert O. crossed over the bar on August 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Born 1934 in Watertown, MA to Madeleine (MacDonald) and John Hamblet, and as a child moved to Newton and graduated from Newton High School. There he met the love of his life, Ginny Brock. Their 67-year marriage was the cornerstone of his life. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1953 and that experience had a profound effect during the course of his life. He spent the next years extolling the virtues of "Semper Fi" to anyone who would listen. He obtained a degree from Newton Junior College, attended B.U.'s aeronautical engineering program and left in his junior year to support his family. He joined Mobil Oil Corporation in 1959 in Boston as a training manager for the Greater Boston Area and with his strong work ethic found his way to Mobil's Headquarters in New York in 1966 where he served as Operations Manager of Special Product Development. In subsequent years, he held many positions, including Chemical and Solvent Supply Manager Worldwide, travelling extensively in the Far East, Europe, Middle East, and South America, negotiating supply contracts and shipping contracts. He retired from Mobil in 1990 and managed a regional insurance agency on Long Island for five years, retiring once again and moving to Chatham, Cape Cod. His love for the sea drove him to the U.S. Power Squadron and Coast Guard Auxiliary, serving as instructor in boating and navigation, as well as coxswain on the patrol boats and air crew on patrol planes. He held a Coast Guard Master's Captain License and operated as "Captain Bob" on Beachcomber Tour Boats for 15 years. During that time, he served 2 years on the Chatham Town Charter Revision Committee and was Chairman of the Chatham Waterways Advisory Committee for 10 years. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia, 5 children - Kenneth, Douglas (Tree), Leslie (John), Donald (Jill) & Christopher (Trish), ten grandchildren - Nicholas, Alexis, Vanessa, Justin, Michele, Tracy, Connor, Jennifer, Steven, and Christopher and 7 great-grandchildren, sisters Janice (Ted) and Nancy and sister-in-law MaryEsther (Brad) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Our family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life. Donations may be made in Bob's name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation alzfdn.org/donate
