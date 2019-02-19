|
OTTONE - Robert A. of East Islip, LI on February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne. Cherished father of Ed, Jaimie (Eric) Lane and Robert. Adoring grandpa of Azlynn and Braxton. Fond brother of Ron Ottone. After a successful career as a disc jockey on Long Island radio, Bob became an educator at Brentwood High School and remained an esteemed mentor to the many students he taught through the years. Upon retirement from teaching, Bob became the public address announcer for the Long Island Ducks where he combined his two passions: baseball and broadcasting. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street. (1-2 mile east of S.S. Parkway exit 45W.). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday 12:30 PM. Entombment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Wednesday and Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM and Friday 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's loving memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.Chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019