DOWLING - Robert P. of Point Lookout, NY on November 14th in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Mary Patricia. Father of Bill, Mary Beth, and Bobby. Cherished grandfather of Jarah, Molly, Kate, Will and Clark. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Long Beach Rd, Island Park, NY. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (giving@mskcc.org).







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store