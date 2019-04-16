Home

Barnes-Sorrentino Funeral Home Inc
539 Hempstead Ave
West Hempstead, NY 11552
(516) 481-8870
Robert P. Lee
LEE - Robert P. of Franklin Square, NY passed peacefully on April 14, 2019 at age 89. Reunited with his beloved wife, Madeline Lee and survived by his loving companion, Carol Jockle. An exemplary role model who is survived by his adoring family, Robert (Pam), Terence (Lauren), James (Audra), 11 grand-children and 3 great grandchildren. A proud patriot, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, VFW Post 2718, American Legion, and Franklin Square Civilian Patrol volunteer, Bob will be fondly remembered by friends and family for his good humor and generous spirit. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and 7 pm to 9:30 pm at Barnes-Sorrentino Funeral Home, 539 Hempstead Ave., West Hempstead, NY 11552. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery,Westbury. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sisters of St. Dominic at 555 Albany Ave., Amityville, NY 11701.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019
